Sharad Pawar's Party To Protest Against BJP Leader's 'Aurangzeb' Tweet

Nilesh Rane shared a tweet terming Sharad Pawar as Aurangzeb. (File)

The Nationalist Congress Party on Thursday said it would protest with a "jail bharo andolan" against a tweet by Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former Lok Sabha member Nilesh Rane terming Sharad Pawar as Aurangzeb.

राणेंना धमकी देऊन काहीच फायदा नाही आम्ही कधीही कोणाच्या धमकीला भिक घातली नाही, समोर आलात तर दोन पायावर घरी परत जाणार नाही लक्षात ठेवा.



राहिला विषय पवार साहेबांचा तर त्याच्यात आणि औरंगजेब मध्ये साम्य आढळणं साहजिक आहे. — Nilesh N Rane (@meNeeleshNRane) June 8, 2023

NCP spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said Mr Rane must delete the tweet in 24 hours, while BJP national president JP Nadda and state unit chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule should clarify if they agree with him.

The BJP and Rane must apologise to the people of Maharashtra for the tweet, he added, adding his party would protest with a "jail bharo andolan" at MRA Marg police station in south Mumbai at 11am on Friday.

Sharad Pawar was invited to inaugurate Narayan Rane's hospital in Sindhudurg while the latter's son calls the NCP chief Aurangzeb, Mr Tapase pointed out.

Nilesh Rane has tried to polarise people, Mr Tapase said, while another party spokesperson Clyde Crasto sought action from Twitter over the "malicious" tweet.

