RSS-Affiliated Body Writes To PM Modi Against Huawei's 5G Trial In India

Huawei has been banned in several countries (File)

The Swadeshi Jagaran Manch (SJM), a body affiliated to BJP's mentor Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in protest against the DoT's decision to allow Chinese company Huawei to conduct 5G trials in India.

In a letter to PM Modi, Ashwani Mahajan, SJM's National Co-Convenor, expressed "disappointment after the Department of Telecom allowed the Chinese company Huawei to conduct 5G trials in India. As you are aware, that we endorse the development and evolution of technology and strongly back its use to make the human life more meaningful and easy. But we are equally conscious of the national security and the privacy issues of our fellow countrymen."

The letter said the presence of Chinese companies in India's telecommunications networks would compromise national security.

Huawei has been banned in several countries as more and more countries realise the full implications of having Huawei and Chinese companies in their communication networks.

"There are ample evidence that lead to suspicion of Chinese companies indulging in exfiltrating sensitive information from devices and equipment that it exports. Many of these countries suspect that the Chinese companies indulge in stealing massive amounts of military and technological secrets through cyber-hacking from various countries. We all understand that these Chinese companies are also bound by Chinese intelligence law to share intelligence with their government."

It said, "the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China and the Chinese establishment also understand ramifications. They don't allow market access to the foreign companies to provide them neither the equipment nor the software. We too must push the clause of reciprocity here."

It alleged that there is a misinformation, "deliberately" floated with cohesion of some bureaucrats that India doesn't have pool of talent to provide the 5G and 6G solutions. This is not true. In fact, there are series of entrepreneurs working extensively on this. An Indian company has patented their 6G concept in the US. At this stage, these entrepreneurs need patronage of the government to accelerate.

This will armour India to build the infrastructure to take fruits of leap in the technology, that too without compromising security. The countries, who have grown big in the telecommunication equipment manufacturing, groomed their domestic players. Even Huawei took $75 billion from the Chinese establishment, Mr Mahajan said.