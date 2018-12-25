Remembering Atal Bihari Vajpayee On His 94th Birth Anniversary

Atal Bihari Vajpayee's birthday is observed as Good Governance Day in the country.

The country today marked the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee as Good Governance Day, a practice established by the government since 2014.

On December 23, 2014, Atal Bihari Vajpayee and Pandit Madan Mohan Malaviya (posthumously) were announced as recipients of the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. Following this the Modi government announced that the birth anniversary of the former PM would be commemorated annually in India as Good Governance Day.

Good Governance Day has since been declared to be a working day for the government and aims to bring citizens closer to the government making them active participants in the good governance process.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 this year after a prolonged illness and was cremated with full state honours.

Born on December 25, 1924 in Gwalior as the son of a schoolmaster from Gwalior, Atal Bihari Vajpayee joined the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh or RSS in 1939 and became a full member in 1947.

He served as Prime Minister from March 19, 1998, to May 22, 2004, and for a short period in 1996.

Atal Bihari Vajpayee died on August 16 this year after a prolonged illness and was cremated with full state honours.

On his 94th birth anniversary today, politicians from across the spectrum, including President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paid tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary on Tuesday.

Sadaiv Atal, a memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was dedicated to the nation on his 94th birth anniversary today.

Sadaiv Atal, a memorial of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, was dedicated to the nation today.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, "Tributes to Atal ji on his jayanti. We reiterate our commitment towards creating the India he dreamt of."

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tributes to former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee

"Remembering our former Prime Minister and a true Indian statesman, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, on his birth anniversary. Atal ji will always live on in the hearts and minds of the people of our country," President Ram Nath Kovind tweeted.

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu wishing Atal Bihari Vajpayee wrote, "The Nation is ever grateful for the invaluable contributions made by him."

Greetings to fellow Indians on Good Governance Day. It recognizes the importance of governance in taking the benefits of government schemes to the most deserving. Accountability, transparency in administration is essential in governance process that needs to be endowed by all. pic.twitter.com/KpB72MvXHR — VicePresidentOfIndia (@VPSecretariat) December 25, 2018

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister paid tribute to the former PM in Lok Bhawan in Lucknow.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Lucknow