Rajasthan Man Slits Lover's Throat After Being Beaten By her Father: Police

An additional police force has been deployed in the area to prevent communal tension (Representational)

A man slit his girlfriend's throat and killed her on Friday in Rajasthan as revenge against her father, who had beaten him up about one and a half months ago, the police said.

The 22-year-old accused, identified as Juber, has been arrested, they said, adding, the incident took place in the state's Amirpura village.

Juber and the woman, identified as Puja Mehar (19), an undergraduate student, had been in a relationship for about two years, the police said.

Mehar's father Radheshyam was unhappy with their relationship since the two were from different communities and had thrashed Juber, an initial investigation has found. This bruised the man's ego and he decided to seek revenge.

Meanwhile, the girl's marriage was fixed with some other boy, they said, adding, Juber was also going to marry someone else.

Juber has told police that his girlfriend had been making fun of him since the time he was beaten up by her father, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) Rajesh Yadav said.

On Friday morning, he stealthily followed her as she went from her house to work in the fields.

Around 11 am, he reached there and pulled her aside as she worked with other women and slashed her throat with a knife, killing her on the spot, Mr Yadav said.

Her body was handed over to the family members after an autopsy was conducted by the medical board later in the day, the police said.

Police officer Kiran Kang Siddhu said Juber was arrested nearly two hours after the crime and charged with murder and stalking under the Indian Penal Code and the SC/ST Act.

The last rites were performed later in the day but an additional police force has been deployed to prevent any communal tension.

The ASP has been directed to camp in the village for the next two days to keep a watch, Mr Siddhu said.