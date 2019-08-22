Raj Thackeray Appears For Questioning In Probe Linked To IL&FS Crisis

MNS chief Raj Thackeray has made at least two public appeals for party workers to stay calm

Raj Thackeray appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in Mumbai today, in response to a summons over a case linked to the collapse of shadow bank Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS). The Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief is being investigated for alleged links to a construction company - .Kohinoor CTNL - which received loans and equity investments worth Rs 450 crore from IL&FS.

Mr Thackeray reached the probe agency's office at around 11.30 am. He was accompanied by wife Sharmila, son Amit and daughter in law Mitali, who shifted to a nearby hotel after he entered the ED building.

Earlier today Mumbai Police increased security around ED offices in Ballard Estate in anticipation of party workers protesting Mr Thackeray's summons and appearance.

The police issued notices under sections of the Code of Criminal Procedure that empowered them to carry out arrests without a warrant. Section 144, which prohibits the assembly of more than four persons in an area, was also imposed in localities under Marine Drive, MRA Marg, Dadar, and Azad Maidan police stations.

"As there is a possibility of law and order issue in the view of Raj Thackeray's inquiry by the ED, we have given notices to MNS leaders and members," a senior police office confirmed.

Additional extra security measures include roadblocks and barricades.

Earlier today MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande and other party workers were detained by Mumbai Police in an effort to pre-empt any law-and-order problem. He was wearing a t-shirt decorated with the phrase "EDiot Hitler". The t-shirt also had the Nazi symbol printed on it.

Mr Deshpande strongly protested his detention, calling it "high-handed action" by the police.

An MNS worker allegedly committed suicide in Thane on Wednesday. The party has claimed that 27-year-old Pravin Chowgule was driven to the act because he was upset by the ED summons.

MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande was arrested by Mumbai Police

Thane Police said no suicide note had been recovered, but Mr Thackeray, in a statement on Twitter, said "he took the extreme step... after getting perturbed by the news of ED sending me a notice".

Raj Thackeray, 51, has made at least two public appeals to party workers to maintain peace and harmony.

"No harm or damage should come upon any public property and the common man should not suffer in any way," a message posted on Twitter read.

MNS workers had earlier called for a bandh to protest the ED's summons; the bandh was withdrawn after an appeal by Raj Thackeray to respect the legal process.

Raj Thackeray received support from an unexpected quarter yesterday - from Shiv Sena chief and estranged cousin Uddhav Thackeray.

"I do not expect any solid outcome from the inquiry," Uddhav Thackeray said.

With inputs from PTI, ANI, IANS

