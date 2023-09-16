Raids At 34 Locations Across Tamil Nadu In Illegal Sand Mining Case

Probe agency ED carried out searches at 34 locations including 8 sand mining yards.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted extensive searches at 34 locations, which included eight sand mining yards, across six districts of Tamil Nadu on September 12 in an illegal sand mining case, said the agency on Friday.

"ED carried out searches at 34 locations including 8 sand mining yards on 12/09/2023 in 6 districts of Tamil Nadu, residential and business premises of various persons including S. Ramachandran, K. Rathinam, Karikalan and their accomplices, Auditor P. Shanmugaraj & officials of Water Resources Deptt, Govt. of Tamil Nadu in illegal sand mining case," posted ED on 'X'.

During the search, various incriminating documents including unaccounted cash for ₹ 2.33 Crore was found.

"During the search, various incriminating documents were found, ₹12.82 Cr. was put under freeze & unaccounted cash for ₹ 2.33 Crore, gold weighing 1024.6 grams worth ₹56.86 Lakh were seized," added ED in another tweet.

