Punjab Cabinet Finalised After Discussion With Rahul Gandhi: Sources

Charanjit Singh Channi took oath as Punjab Chief Minister earlier this week.

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi has finalised the names for his cabinet, sources said today, after discussion with Rahul Gandhi. Mr Channi, who took over as the Chief Minister on Monday, had visited Delhi thrice since his oath to discuss the cabinet overhaul, reports said.

The Chief Minister will meet Governor Banwarilal Purohit this afternoon.

Last week, the turmoil in Punjab - that had been brewing for several months - peaked when Amarinder Singh stepped down as the Chief Minister amid clashes with his critic Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the state elections due next year.

After back-to-back meetings to iron out differences, Mr Channi was picked the next day as the state's first Dalit Sikh face to lead Punjab.

In the cabinet overhaul, Mr Channi is likely to replace a few ministers who are said to be loyal to Amarinder Singh. The cabinet may also see some new faces, reports say.

"I am the aam aadmi, sitting here while other parties keep talking about aam aadmi. This is the aam aadmi Sarkar. It has to take many decisions for Punjab," Mr Channi, who is close to Navjot Singh Sidhu, declared Monday after taking oath, setting the tone for the assembly elections.

Rahul Gandhi, who faced criticism as Punjab saw the leadership change, attended the oath ceremony.

Along with Mr Channi, his two deputies- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa and Om Prakash Soni - were also sworn in. Both have been carefully chosen to tie up the Congress's poll math.