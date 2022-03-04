Prayers At Srinagar's Iconic Jamia Masjid After Long Shutdown

Police said congregational prayers went off peacefully.

The iconic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar - the largest mosque in Kashmir - was today opened for Friday prayers after a long closure over security reasons and pandemic. Over 3,000 men and women attended the congregational prayers, officials said.

"It's like Eid and a celebration day for us. The mosque is our symbol of faith which has been opened for worship today. It's after three years I'm coming here for prayers," said a woman worshipper.

The mosque was largely shut for congregational prayers since August 2019. Today hundreds of faithfuls reached 14th century mosque and offered prayers.

"More than 3,000 people offered Friday prayers at Jamia... It was completely peaceful," said Rakesh Bhalwan, Senior Superintendent of Police, Srinagar.

The chief priest of the mosque, Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, also a senior Hurriyat ( separatist) conference leader, however, was not allowed to come out of his home and deliver the Friday sermon. Mr Farooq is under house arrest since August 5, 2019.

The Imam of mosque and several other people appealed for Mr Farooq's release from house detention.

Early this week, top officials of the government visited the mosque and held discussions with management of the central mosque to restart prayer services from Friday.

In the wake of abrogation of J&K's special status under Article 370 on August 5, 2019, the mosque, which is the biggest cultural and religious centre in the Valley, was closed.

The mosque was opened briefly but it was again closed, apparently as part of COVID-19 restrictions. For last 30 weeks, the mosque was never allowed to be opened for congregational prayers.

The historic mosque can accommodate 40,000 worshippers. Many more used to pray in its lawns during religious congregations.

But today, not many people turned up for the congregation.

The mosque is located at Nowhatta in downtown Srinagar, which became a site of stone pelting and clashes between police and protesters.

The protests and stone pelting incidents have been effectively stopped in last three years.

This was the longest closure of mosque in recent history. The closure of Jamia had also affected businesses in the area. A bustling market place was deserted as the mosque remained shut.