Poll-Bound Manipur Crosses 2,000 Covid Deaths Mark, Positivity Rate Near 20%

Poll-bound Manipur is recording a rise in the number of daily cases and positivity rate despite the Election Commission's ban on large rallies till January 31. The state on Saturday crossed the 2,000-mark of covid deaths since the beginning of the pandemic two years back. The Covid vaccination coverage in Manipur still remains low even as the election body has asked the poll-bound states to ramp up vaccinations of adults.

Manipur on Saturday recorded three more COVID-19 deaths, taking the death count to 2,022, while 404 new positive cases pushed the state's tally to 1,29,661, according to the latest update by the state health department. The positivity rate currently stands at 18.1 per cent.

Last Friday, the single-day COVID-19 case count in Manipur surged to 578 with a positivity rate of 19.3 per cent, while two more patients died, according to official sources.

The three COVID-19 fatalities recorded on Saturday are from Chandel, Imphal West and Imphal East. All the victims had co-morbidities and two of them were vaccinated with the first dose only, according to a release issued by the State COVID-19 Common Control Room.

The recovery rate in the northeaster state currently stands at 96.02 per cent. Manipur now has 3,139 COVID-19 active cases, as per the release.

As per the latest update, the total number of people who have been administered the vaccine has reached 24,27,289 (first dose: 13,83,728 second dose: 10,30,181). The cumulative number of people who have been vaccinated in the state with the first dose is 57.89 per cent and for the second dose is 44.01 per cent, the Manipur health department's covid bulletin added.