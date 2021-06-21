'Yoga Says 'We're Biggest Source Of Energy In Universe'': PM's Top Quotes

PM Modi addresses nation on International Yoga Day.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing the lead event of the seventh International Day of Yoga. The theme this year is ''Yoga for wellness''. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the lead event of Yoga Day this year is a televised programme.

In a statement, the Ministry of AYUSH, nodal Ministry for International Day of Yoga (IDY), highlighted the role of Yoga in one's overall wellbeing, through various activities organised in the runup to the annual event.

The main theme of IDY 2021 is "Yoga for Wellness", which is aligned to the current pre-occupations.

Top quotes from PM Modi's address: