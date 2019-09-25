'A Golden Opportunity To Partner With India': Top 10 Quotes By PM Modi

New York: Days after addressing a mega-event in Houston along with United States President Donald Trump as part of the "Howdy, Modi" event, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today took to the stage again at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum in New York to deliver a keynote address on India's efforts at tackling economic instability. PM Modi cited statistical data to point out that the country was changing for the better under his governance, and listed the various reforms undertaken over the last few months to boost investment opportunities. "Your desires and our dreams match perfectly," he told world leaders at the event, inviting them to be a part of India's growth story.

PM Modi said that reforms introduced by his government have made India attractive to foreign investors.

Here are the top 10 quotes by PM Modi at the event.

In India, you now see a government that has been re-elected with a bigger mandate on the basis of its strengths and commitment to the public. In these elections, as many as 130 crore Indians chose a government that does not shy away from making big reforms. With this, the people have announced that they care only for development. The government of India respects wealth creation. We have announced a huge cut in corporate tax in a revolutionary measure aimed at boosting investment. We scrapped 50 obsolete laws that were hindering our quest for development. Everybody I have spoken to has called it historic. We have opened our defence sector like never before. Our government has stressed on building seamless, inclusive and transparent systems. Where there once used to be a tangle of taxes, now there is just one GST. Because of our reforms, India is rising in every global ranking. If you want to make in India, for India and the world, come to India. All this has happened only in the first three to four months of my new government. This is just the beginning, and there is more to come. This a golden opportunity to partner with India. If you want to invest in a market that has scale, come to India. No Indian government has invested in infrastructure like we have. We are rapidly modernising our cities with citizen-friendly infrastructure. With the increase in purchasing power, there is a rise in demand. If you want to be part of India's growth story, come to India. If you find a gap anywhere, I will personally act as the bridge. Our democratic systems and independent judiciary will ensure safety of investment. Our demography makes India one of the best engineering and R&D bases in the world. Your desires and our dreams match. Your technology and our talent can change the world. Your scale and our skill can together speed up global economic growth. That is why I say, come to India. India's lifestyle is a great example for the world. On principle, we believe that the Earth is our mother. We have no right to exploit it, we can only maintain it. We understand need but there is no space for greed. We are running head of time in renewal energy, and we have already achieved 120 gigawatts. India has also launched a key mission for water conservation, and a major programme has been launched to discourage single-use plastic. We have launched the world's largest health-assurance scheme. It covers more people than the combined population of Canada, Mexico and the United States. India is also moving towards organic farming in an effort to become the world's food basket.

