Party Drugs Worth Rs 40 Crore Found At BJP Leader's House In Manipur The seizure was made after a police team raided the residence of Lunkhosei Zou, a BJP leader.

Share EMAIL PRINT Police said eight people including Mr Zou were arrested (Representational) Imphal: A huge quantity of heroin and party drugs worth around Rs 40 crore were seized from the official residence of the chairman of Autonomous District Council (ADC) in Manipur's Chandel district, police said today.



The seizure was made after a police team raided the residence of Lunkhosei Zou, a BJP leader, late last night. Four kg of heroin and 2,80,000 tablets of party drugs was recovered, Superintendent of Police, Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), W Basu Singh, told a press conference here.



The seized contraband were worth around Rs 40 crore in the international market, the officer said, adding that the team also seized a sum of Rs 13 lakh during the raid.



Eight persons including Mr Zou were arrested, the SP said.



Mr Zou, a BJP leader was elected to the ADC Chandel from Moreh town, which is close to the Myanmar border.



