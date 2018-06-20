Party Drugs Worth Rs 40 Crore Found At BJP Leader's House In Manipur

The seizure was made after a police team raided the residence of Lunkhosei Zou, a BJP leader, late last night. Four kg of heroin and 2,80,000 tablets of party drugs was recovered, Superintendent of Police, Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB), W Basu Singh, told a press conference here.
The seized contraband were worth around Rs 40 crore in the international market, the officer said, adding that the team also seized a sum of Rs 13 lakh during the raid.
CommentsEight persons including Mr Zou were arrested, the SP said.
Mr Zou, a BJP leader was elected to the ADC Chandel from Moreh town, which is close to the Myanmar border.