Over 5000 Under Surveillance For Coronavirus: Centre

Anyone with a history of travel to China since January 15, 2020, could be quarantined: Report

The Union Ministry of Health and Family welfare, on Wednesday, said that 5123 people were under home surveillance as a precautionary measure for coronavirus. Besides, the ministry also informed that at least 741 tests for nCoV have been done so far.

"A total of 741 tests done for #nCoV2020. Of these 738 have tested NEGATIVE, and 3 found positive. 342 are under process. Also, 5123 people are under home surveillance," the Health Ministry tweeted.

Earlier, the Union Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba held a high level review meeting to take stock of the novel coronavirus situation even as the government issued a new travel advisory that urged people to refrain from travelling to China, saying intended visitors from China might apply afresh for an Indian visa.

It was reiterated in the meeting that from now on, anyone with a history of travel to China since January 15, 2020, could be quarantined.

The high-level review meeting on the preparedness for tackling the coronavirus threat was attended by the secretaries of Health and Family Welfare, External Affairs, Civil Aviation, Pharma, Dept of Health Research, Member Secretary (NDMA), and other officials from the Home Ministry, Commerce, Army and Defence, here on Wednesday.