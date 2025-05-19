Shrikant Eknath Shinde-Led Delegation To Leave On May 21 With Anti-Terror Message

Quick Reads Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde-led delegation will leave on on May 21. The delegation aims to expose Pakistan's terrorism on a global platform. Delegation includes members from multiple parties to counter misinformation.

Biju Janata Dal (BJD) Rajya Sabha MP Sasmit Patra on Monday said that the delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde will leave on May 21 and will expose Pakistan's sponsored terrorism across the world.

"Our delegation is led by Shrikant Shinde...we will leave on 21st May night, we will be back by 3rd or 4th June...the way Pakistan has become a terror hub and has exported terrorism to India and the issues we have faced because of terrorism. We will present these issues on the global platform...we will also present the reason because of which we had to conduct Operation Sindoor," the BJD leader told ANI.

Sasmit Patra is part of the Shrikant Ekanth Shinde-led delegation.

The multi-party delegations, consisting of seven groups led by one MP each, has been initiated to counter global misinformation and highlight India's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism.

The delegation, led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde, will be visiting the United Arab Emirates, Liberia, Congo, and Sierra Leone. BJP's Bansuri Swaraj, Atul Garg, Manan Kumar Mishra, along with Opposition members including Indian Union Muslim League MP Mohammed Basheer, BJD's Sasmit Patra, and Sujan Chinoy.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7, targeting terror bases in Pakistan in retaliation for the deadly Pahalgam terror attack on April 22.

The operation targeted terror infrastructure deep inside Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, eliminating over 100 terrorists linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba, and Hizbul Mujahideen.

Following the strikes, Pakistan retaliated with cross-border shelling and attempted drone attacks. In response, India launched coordinated airstrikes that damaged key military infrastructure across 11 Pakistani airbases. On May 10, both sides announced an understanding on cessation of hostilities.

