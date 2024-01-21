Noida Man Dies After Being Stabbed Over Old Rivalry. He Was Dragged For Kms

Anuj and Nitin then went to the police station and surrendered.

In a shocking incident, a man died after he was stabbed and dragged for kilometres by two men on a motorcycle in Noida to avenge an attack on his father in 2018.

Police said Anuj and his cousin Nitin stabbed Mehndi Hassan late last evening in Noida's Barola after an argument. They then drove through the village with his leg tied to the bike.

The killers told the police that Mehndi Hassan had attacked Anuj's father a few years ago and they wanted to avenge the attack.

Mehndi Hasan was taken to the hospital after the accused reached the police station, but he died during the treatment, officials said.

Anuj and Nitin were injured in the police firing after they attacked the officials who were taking them to the crime spot for the recovery of the weapon.

Police said a case has been filed and investigation is on.