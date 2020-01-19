'No Cash, No Paytm' Posters At Shaheen Bagh To Refute Claims Of Paid Protests

The posters are a reply to rumours that women are being paid to sit at Shaheen Bagh, a protester said

In order to refute the allegations of being paid, the protesters at Shaheen Bagh have placed posters that read "No Cash, No Paytm".

The posters were displayed at the protest site following allegations that women coming to the protest were being paid Rs 500 per day. A video on this also went viral on social media.

Mumtaz, a protester, said: "Taking money via bank account transfer, online transfer or cash is strictly prohibited here. The posters also say the same. Apart from this, we are repeatedly cautioning the protesters not to take money."

The posters are a reply to those who are spreading rumours about the protesting women who are here for a cause, said Arfa, another protester who is taking care of the arrangements.

63-year-old Asharfi, who reached Shaheen Bagh on Saturday, said: "We are not here to take Rs 50. Rather we are here to protect our 500 years which our ancestors have dedicated for India."

Asharfi fears that if they don't raise their voices now, their children might be in danger in the future.

The protesters were angry over the viral video which claimed that the women, who were protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), were being paid Rs 500 per day.

Imran, one of the protesters, said that this should not be talked about as all this is being done to tarnish the image of the peaceful protest going on at Shaheen Bagh.

The Delhi Police once again appealed to the protesters to clear the main road as traffic snarls at Shaheen Bagh are affecting office-goers and school going children.

The police also held a meeting with members of the Aman Committee to remove the blockade.