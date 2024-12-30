New Year's Eve In Delhi: Traffic Advisory, Metro Restrictions And Other Details

The Delhi Police has issued a comprehensive traffic advisory regarding the arrangements and restrictions that will be in place on the eve of New Year across the national capital. With the celebrations set to peak around popular spots such as Connaught Place, India Gate, and Hauz Khas, the Delhi Police will be taking proactive measures to ensure smooth traffic flow and public safety. As per PTI, the Delhi Traffic Police will deploy around 2,500 personnel to ensure the smooth movement of vehicles and form 250 teams to keep a check on drunken driving on New Year's Eve.

Additionally, as many as 11 CAPF companies and 40 motorcycle patrol teams alongside an equal number of foot patrol teams have been pressed into service. Post 8 pm on New Year's Eve till the conclusion of the celebrations, well after midnight, the traffic control measures will remain in place in and around Connaught Place.

Traffic restrictions

No vehicles will be allowed to proceed into this area beyond certain points such as Mandi House, Bengali Market, and various other key intersections.

Only those with valid passes can enter the inner, middle, or outer circles of Connaught Place.

Traffic Advisory



Special traffic arrangements have been made in Connaught Place and India Gate areas for the New Year Eve celebrations.



Kindly follow the advisory#DPTrafficAdvisory pic.twitter.com/GKEfcsa3p3 — Delhi Traffic Police (@dtptraffic) December 29, 2024

Parking

Parking will be limited in central areas, with specific locations designated for parking near Gole Dak Khana, Patel Chowk, and Mandi House on a first-come, first-served basis.

Unauthorised parked vehicles will be towed and subjected to penalties.

Metro advisory

Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) issued a circular stating that exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will be prohibited after 9 pm to ensure there is no overcrowding.

"As advised by the police authorities, to ease overcrowding on New Year's Eve (December 31, 2023), exit from Rajiv Chowk metro station will not be allowed from 9 pm onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed till the departure of the last train from Rajiv Chowk metro station," read the DMRC statement.

"Commuters are requested to plan their journey accordingly," it added.

Service will remain available as per the regular timetable on the rest of the metro network.

Diversions and public transport