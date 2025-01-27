"Matter Of Time Entire Country...": Veep After Uttarakhand Adopts Uniform Civil Code

One state has made Uniform Civil Code or UCC a reality and it is only a matter of time that the "entire country will have similar legislation", underscored Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar.

Uttarakhand has become the first state in India to implement a Uniform Civil Code, aiming to simplify and standardize personal laws related to marriage, divorce, succession, and inheritance.

Goa, the beach resort state, is the only part of the country that already had a common civil code - introduced when it was still a Portuguese colony.

"We are in a joyous mood today. The beginning of the last quarter of the century of adoption of the Indian Constitution has taken place with 'Dev Bhoomi' Uttarakhand making Uniform Civil Code a reality. Article 44 of the Constitution ordains that the State shall endeavour to secure for the citizens a Uniform Civil Code throughout the territory of India. One state has done it. I'm sure it will be a matter of time that the entire country will have similar legislation," said the Vice President, addressing a Rajya Sabha Internship Programme.

The Act applies to all residents of Uttarakhand, except Scheduled Tribes and protected authority-empowered persons and communities.

"Today, post-independence, Uttarakhand has become the first state in the country to implement a Uniform Civil Code. A portal has been prepared for registration. It has just started... Today is a historic day... and 27th January will be celebrated as UCC Diwas every year," said Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

"This code is not against any sect or religion. Through this, a way has been found to get rid of evil practices in the society," added Mr Dhami.

Asking how can anyone oppose Uniform Civil Code, the Vice President urged the people to study the debates of the Constituent Assembly.

"Study how many times the Supreme Court of the country has so indicated," said the Vice President.

"Some people, out of ignorance, are criticizing the Uniform Civil Code. How can we criticize something which is mandate of the Indian Constitution, an ordainment emanating from our founding fathers, something that has to bring about gender equality?" the Vice President said.

In December, Union Home Minister Amit Shah told Rajya Sabha that every state with a BJP government would bring in the Civil Code the way it was done in Uttarakhand. The promise of the UCC was included in the BJP's election manifesto for the 2024 Lok Sabha Elections.

Other BJP-ruled states such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh have signalled plans to bring in their own civil codes.

Muslim leaders say the UCC challenges Islamic laws on divorce, marriage and inheritance.

