Manipur On Boil, Civil Society Junks NDA Resolution, Set 24-Hour Ultimatum

27 NDA MLAs attended the meeting with Chief Minister N Biren Singh yesterday

Meitei civil society organisations have rejected resolutions passed in a meeting of ruling party MLAs to arrest the spiralling violence in Manipur and set a 24-hour deadline to take "concrete steps" failing which it will take "decisive action".

This comes days after the recent spate of killings in the Northeastern state, which has been tense since ethnic violence between Meitei and Kuki communities erupted last year. In the recent cycle of violence, six people, including women and children, were killed in Jiribam. The killing of innocent civilians has sparked a wave of outrage and put the N Biren Singh-led BJP government in a spot.

The cornered Chief Minister called a meeting of NDA legislators at his residence yesterday to find a way out. Interestingly, 11 out of 38 MLAs skipped the meeting without citing reasons for their absence, according to sources in the Chief Minister's Office.

The resolution demands a review by the central government on the need to re-impose Armed Forces Special Power Act in Manipur and a mass operation against Kuki militants allegedly responsible for Jiribam killins within seven days. The legislators have also demanded that three key cases of killings be transferred to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). They have agreed that Kuki militants responsible for Jiribam killings be declared members of an "unlawful organisation".

"If the above resolutions taken are not implemented within the specified period, all the NDA Legislators will decide the future course of action in consultation with the people of the state," the resolution released by the Chief Minister's Secretariat states.

The civil society, however, is not satisfied. Khuraijam Athouba, spokesperson for Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity, an umbrella body of Meitei outfits, said they had been eagerly waiting for the meeting of ruling party MLAs. "The people of Manipur are not satisfied with the resolutions. They have resolved to start mass operations against Kuki militants responsible for the killing of six innocent women and children in Jiribam. But we have been telling that the crime has happened not just in Jiribam but in several other places of Manipur since May 2023. People of Manipur have demanded the state government and the legislators to fix responsibility on all SoO groups and carry out operations against them," he said.

SoO groups refer to Kuki insurgent groups with which the Centre has a Suspension of Operation pact. Under SoO agreement, insurgents are to stay in designated camps and their weapons kept in locked storage to be jointly monitored by the forces and the Kuki militants. The SoO lapsed in February. The government hasn't announced whether it has been renewed. However, the encounter of the 10 suspected Kuki militants on November 11 indicates that the SoO agreement has not been renewed, sources said.

The civil society body has demanded that all SoO groups be declared unlawful organisation and their agreement with the Centre be junked.

"The government or legislators need not consult with the people again. Our position is very clear. Within the next 24 hours, we want the government to review this resolution and come back with a better resolution. If they don't do that, we will intensify our agitation. Our first move will be shut down the state and central government offices," the COCOMI spokesperson said.

The situation in the Northeastern state has set off alarm bells in the Centre's security establishment. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been holding meetings in Delhi and has asked top officials to take all steps to ensure peace.

The Union Home Ministry has said strict action would be taken against anyone involved in violent activities. The Centre has reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act in six police station areas, including Jiribam.

Over 200 people have have been killed and thousands displaced after ethnic violence erupted between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo groups last year.