Manipur Chief Minister To Stay, Say Sources Amid Reports Of Removal

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren will stay, sources said today as shock and outrage swept the country over the video of two women being paraded naked in the violence-hit state. Many on social media, including the Congress, have demanded the Chief Minister's removal, alleging massive failure in governance.

There is "no discussion on changing the Chief Minister, rather the priority is to ensure that law and order remains in control," said sources in the government amid reports to the contrary. "The situation in Manipur is under control. The Home Minister spoke to Kuki groups this morning. Assured them of speedy action... The Centre is in constant touch with the state," sources said.

The video from May 4, which surfaced yesterday and went viral, showed the women being paraded naked and groped by a group of men. They were marched towards a paddy field, where one of them was allegedly gang-raped. There was no action in case for over 70 days. Since the outrage yesterday, one man has been arrested.

The video had evoked horror and outrage over the state government's alleged inaction and social media was flooded with messages slamming the state's BJP government. This morning, a massive protest rally was held in Manipur. The Supreme Court called out the state government, saying if it did not take action, the court certainly will.

"We are very deeply disturbed about the videos distributed yesterday. We are expressing our deep concern. It is time the government steps up and takes action. This is unacceptable," said Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud.

Few in the BJP had initially condemned the atrocities on the women. This morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the Manipur incident is "shameful for any civilised nation, the entire country has been shamed".

"I want to assure the nation, no guilty will be spared. Action will be taken according to the law. What happened to the daughters of Manipur can never be forgiven," he added in his opening address in parliament.

But the Congress, which has been demanding that the Prime Minister make a statement in both houses of parliament -- which started its monsoon session today -- was not mollified.

Congress's Jairam Ramesh, who is also the party's communications in-charge, tweeted that the Prime Minister's statement was "too little, too late."

"After more than 1,800 hours of an incomprehensible and unforgivable silence, the Prime Minister finally spoke on Manipur for a sum total of 30 seconds... he has made no appeal for peace, nor asked for the Chief Minister of Manipur to step down," tweeted Mr Ramesh.

He also accused PM Modi of trying to "divert attention from the colossal governance failures and the humanitarian tragedy... by equating crimes against women in other states, especially those governed by the opposition".

The Congress has been slamming the Prime Minister's silence and government inaction in Manipur since the ethnic violence started on May 3. Yesterday's video escalated the opposition's plan of action in parliament. Mr Ramesh said a discussion on Manipur in parliament is "non-negotiable".

The government had agreed to hold a discussion on Manipur yesterday. Sources said the Home Minister "will give an elaborate response on Manipur on the floor of the House when the discussion on Manipur takes place".