Man Arrested For Making Hoax Bomb Threat To Delay Flight In Mumbai: Cops

The plane was searched but nothing suspicious was found. (Representational)

A 42-year-old man has been arrested from Bengaluru for allegedly giving a bomb threat to Akasa Air as he wanted to delay a flight for his wife who had reached the airport late, Mumbai police said on Wednesday.

Vilas Bakade, the accused, is an employee of a private firm in Bengaluru, said an official of the airport police station.

His wife was late reaching the boarding gate for her flight back to Bengaluru from Mumbai on February 24 evening, the official said.

Bakade called Akasa Air's customer care service and requested them to make a concession for her. When he was informed that it was not possible, he allegedly claimed that there was a bomb on the flight.

The plane was searched but nothing suspicious was found. Subsequently, an FIR was registered and Bakade was tracked down from the mobile number, he said.

A court has remanded the accused in judicial custody and further probe was on, the official added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)