Man, 43, Arrested Over Hoax Bomb Call At Hyderabad's Income Tax Offices

A 43-year-old man who allegedly made a phone call last week claiming that bombs were planted in three Income Tax (I-T) offices in the city and demanded Rs 1 crore to not detonate the purported explosives has been arrested, police said on Monday.

Police conducted searches at the I-T offices on June 12 and concluded it to be a hoax call.

The accused, Jaini Radhakrishna, who made the bomb threat, was apprehended at Hayathnagar here on Sunday, a release from Hyderabad Police said.

During the inquiry, the accused revealed that he had planned to create panic among the Income Tax Department authorities and demand money from them (through this act) so that he could clear his financial debts and also lead a lavish life, it said.

As per his plan, the accused dialled '100' informing the police control room that he had planted bombs in three secret places in the Income Tax offices and demanded Rs 1 crore to not set them off, the release said.

Cases were registered in three police stations and during the course of the investigation, the police nabbed the accused on June 18, police added.