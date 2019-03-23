Three Uttarakhand BJP Leaders, Expelled Earlier, Rejoin Party

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: All three leaders vowed to work with dedication for the BJP (Representational)

Three state leaders, who were expelled by the BJP in Uttarakhand, rejoined the party on Saturday.

Suresh Jain, a former Member of Legislative Assembly or MLA from Roorkee, Asha Nautiyal, former MLA from Rudraprayag and Sandip Gupta, former Chairman of the state sugarcane committee, rejoined the state BJP unit at a function at the party's headquarters.

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat was also present at the occasion.

"We extend our heartiest welcome to these leaders," said Mr Rawat, who garlanded all the three at the function.

All the three leaders vowed to work with dedication for the party as well as for the success of all five party candidates in the elections.

"I never felt I was out of BJP though I contested election against the party in 2017. I am now feeling good," said Mr Nautiyal.

Similarly, Mr Jain said, "We will work day and night for the resounding victory of our party candidates in the election."

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.