'Result May Not Be Good If...':Sakshi Maharaj's Veiled Threat To BJP

BJP lawmaker from Unnao, Sakshi Maharaj, has issued a veiled warning to his party that the results will not be good if any other candidate is given the ticket from his constituency for Lok Sabha elections. This comes days after the lawmaker, in a leaked letter, reminded state BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey that he had registered a win with a big margin in 2014.

Sakshi Maharaj, 63, exuded confidence that he would retain his seat. "As far as I am concerned, I strongly believe my ticket is confirmed," he was quoted by news agency PTI as saying.

"But, if the party takes any other decision pertaining to me, then there is every possibility that the people of the state will feel hurt and the result may not be good," he added.

The leader was surprised that the letter was leaked to the media.

In the letter, the leader wrote in the March 7 letter that his win in 2014 was with a huge margin of 3.15 lakh votes. "The SP came second while Congress and BSP candidates had to forfeit their deposits," he had written in the letter.

In Uttar Pradesh, the BJP is facing the challenge of Samajwadi Party- Bahujan Samaj Party alliance for the Lok Sabha polls. However, the ruling party's house is not in order, with smaller regional allies giving it a tough time.

Suheldev Bhartiya Samaj Party and Apna Dal have openly expressed discontent in the National Democratic Alliance, which is led by the BJP.

Sakshi Maharaj, known for his controversial comments, has been an important poll campaigner for the party. Last year he had demanded that Delhi's Jama Masjid should be demolished.

"The first statement I made in Mathura after entering politics was: Let Ayodhya, Mathura and Kashi be and demolish Delhi's Jama Masjid. If you don't find Hindu idols beneath its staircase, you are welcome to hang me," he said at a public rally in Uttar Pradesh's Unnao on November.