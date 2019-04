Alpesh Thakor Couldn't Handle Power Given By Congress: Hardik Patel

Alpesh Thakor tendered his resignation after 18 months from all party posts of Congress (File Photo)

Congress leader Hardik Patel on Saturday said his party gave a lot of respect and power to MLA Alpesh Thakor which the latter could not handle.

"Congress party had given so much respect and power but he could not handle it. He started playing blame games," Mr Patel told ANI.

Mr Thakor, who had joined the Congress party in 2017, ahead of last Gujarat Assembly polls, tendered his resignation after 18 months from all party posts on Wednesday evening.

Hardik Patel further alleged that the BJP tried its best to stop him from contesting the Lok Sabha polls.

"I am accepting the decision of the High Court. BJP lawyers tried their best so that I could not contest the ongoing elections. Congress wanted to take me to the Parliament. I am a 25-year-old young man and many elections will come in the future," he said.

The Supreme Court had declined urgent hearing on Hardik Patel's plea seeking suspension of his conviction in a case of rioting and arson in Mehsana district of Gujarat during the Patidar quota stir in 2015.

Mr Patel had moved the top court challenging the order of the Gujarat High Court, which in August last year suspended his jail sentence but not the conviction. He had joined Congress on March 12 and was given a party ticket to contest the election from Jamnagar in Gujarat.

When questioned about the mention of amending sedition law in Congress's manifesto, he said, "BJP misguided the people. Congress said to remove sedition charges but will not tolerate anti-nationalism. The BJP does not have any issue to fight the elections that is why they always come with issues like anti-nationalism."

The Patidar leader who led the Patidar agitation in 2015 claimed that his community is happy with his decision of joining the Congress party.

"There are a huge number of Patidars who like me and my leadership. Patidar community is happy with my decision of joining the Congress. I believe they will support me and will help in fighting this battle."

Speaking about his campaign for Congress, Mr Patel said: "I will do 42 rallies and we will try to make Congress candidates win. Congress is in favour of the poor and farmers. Achhe din aayenge, Rahul Layenge (Good days will come, Rahul Gandhi will bring them)."

Polling for 26 Lok Sabha seats at stake in Gujarat will be held in a single phase on April 23. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.