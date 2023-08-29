Letter In Blood To Yogi Adityanath As Principal Sexually Harasses Students

The girls have written a letter to Yogi Adityanath in blood to demand justice.

A school principal in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad has been arrested for sexually harassing girl students, police said today.

The principal, Dr Rajeev Pandey, is alleged to have called girl students to his office on different pretexts and touched them inappropriately. The girls, who are between the ages of 12 and 15, say they were too scared to speak up about the abuse at first, but eventually told their parents.

According to the police, the girls have written a letter to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in blood to demand strict action against the principal.

The girls claimed in the letter that after they told their family members about the principal's acts, the family members went to the school and confronted him. The parents and Pandey had a face-off where the latter verbally abused the students and their families. The group then beat up the principal, injuring him.

The school principal filed a counter-complaint against the students' parents, alleging that they trespassed on school property and assaulted him. The police have registered cases against both parties.

The students and their parents have alleged that they were threatened and detained by the police for several hours.

"We were forced to sit at the police station for four hours," the bloodstained letter claims. "School authorities have ordered us to not attend classes anymore."

The letter claimed that the students had been told by their parents that the principal was a member of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and that is why no action was initiated against him. Pandey was eventually arrested following his clash with the parents at the school.

"All of us who have been harassed by him want to discuss this issue with you in person," the letter to Yogi Adityanath claims. "We request you to grant us and our parents permission to meet you and demand justice. We are all your daughters."

Senior Ghaziabad police officer Saloni Agarwal has said that a detailed investigation into the case has been initiated.