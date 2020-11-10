Kolkata Slum Fire: At least 50-60 Huts Burnt, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Visits Spot

Kolkata fire: At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze.

Around 50-60 shanties were completely burnt down in a major fire that broke out in Kolkata's Topsia area today afternoon, a fire department official said.

At least six fire tenders were pressed into service to control the blaze, which was first spotted around 3.30 pm, he said.

"No one was injured in the fire. Our officers are trying their best to douse the flames," the official added.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited the spot.

In a video shared on Twitter, a cloud of smoke was seen billowing from a considerable distance.