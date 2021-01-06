'Kisan Kalyan Mission' Will Double Farmers' Income: Yogi Adityanath

Kisan Kalyan Mission was launched by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath

In the backdrop of a raging farmers' protest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched the Kisan Kalyan Mission in his state. The Kisan Kalyan Mission is aimed at doubling the income of the farmers in Uttar Pradesh by 2022. After the launch of the flagship programme, the UP Chief Minister, in a series of tweets wrote how the programme will benefit the farmers.

Twitting a video of the inauguration of Kisan Kalyan Mission, Yogi Adityanath said, "as promised by his government, the development schemes for farmers will be rolled out in 825 localities." The Chief Minister also wrote on the microblogging site that many opposition leaders have been trying to mislead the farmers.

"किसान उत्थान" अनेक लोगों को रास नहीं आ रहा है। वह तमाम प्रकार की गलतफहमियां पैदा करने का प्रयास कर रहे हैं।



हमें, गुमराह करने वाले तत्वों से सावधान रह कर किसानों की आमदनी को वर्ष 2022 तक हर हाल में दोगुना करते हुए “एक भारत-श्रेष्ठ भारत" के लक्ष्य को प्राप्त करना है।



जय हिंद! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) January 6, 2021

Under the Kisan Kalyan Mission, the farmers would be informed about the benefits of the new agriculture laws passed by the central government as well.

On New Year's Eve, Yogi Adityanath had asked his officers to ensure the implementation of Kisan Kalyan Mission, according to a report in news agency Press Trust of India. The Chief Minister had asked officials to organize exhibitions and fairs for dissemination of information from January 6.

Meanwhile the farmers' protests near the Delhi borders are set to intensify as the deadlock over new agricultural laws continues. The Supreme Court today expressed disappointment, saying "there's no improvement in the situation at all."

The protesting farmers have made it clear that they would settle for nothing less than the scrapping of the farm laws. They have called for a "Kisan Parade" on Republic Day in Delhi and other parts of the country.