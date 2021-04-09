Air India Express Flight Makes Emergency Landing At Kozhikode Airport After Fire Warning

An Air India Express flight made an emergency landing at the Kozhikode (Calicut) airport in Kerala.

"An Air India Express flight made a precautionary landing at Kozhikode today after pilots detected fire alarm from cargo. With 17 passengers on board, the flight was scheduled for Calicut to Kuwait," they said.

Further details are awaited.