Rights Body For Police Inquiry On Activist Posing Semi-Nude In Front Of Children

The child rights body further said the children might have suffered mental trauma.

The child rights body NCPCR on Thursday asked Kerala police to conduct an inquiry in the case of an activist who posed semi-nude in front of her minor children.

A case was filed against controversial activist Rehana Fathima, who made a vain bid to enter the Lord Ayyappa temple at Sabarimala in 2018, after she posed semi-nude in front of her minor children, allowing them to paint on her bare body and sharing the video on social media, police said on Wednesday.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, in a letter to Kerala DGP, said through the inquiry it needs to be ascertained as to whether such an indecent representation before children causes sexual harassment of the children and amounts to violation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The child rights body further said the children might have suffered mental trauma and need to be counselled.

"It is regrettable that a mother has involved her children in such an indecent act. Due to this and the legal proceedings, possibly children had suffered mental trauma. So they may require counselling. Counselling to the children must be ensured through the District Child Protection Unit and the Child Welfare Committee," it said.

"An action taken report of this matter may please be submitted to this Commission within seven days from the date of receipt of this communication," it said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)