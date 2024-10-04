Cancer-Causing Ingredients Found In Some Cakes, Karnataka Issues Warning

Varieties like red velvet and black forest, often made with added colours, can pose risks, said experts.

In a concerning development, the Karnataka Food Safety and Quality Department has issued a warning that cancer-causing ingredients may be present in cakes sold by some bakeries in the state.

The revelation comes just two months after the food safety department had raised similar concerns over the presence of the ingredients, known as carcinogens, in some street food samples in the state, including those of kebabs, manchurian and pani puri.

The department said it had analysed 235 cake samples in August of which 223 were found safe but 12 contained dangerous levels of artificial colouring. It pointed out that artificial colours used in cakes, such as Allura Red, Sunset Yellow FCF, Ponceau 4R (strawberry red), Tartrazine (lemon yellow), and Carmoisine (marroon), not only increase the risks of cancer if used above safe levels but may also harm mental and physical health.

Popular varieties of cakes like red velvet and black forest, often made with these vibrant colours, can pose significant health risks, experts warned. The department said bakeries have been asked to comply with safety standards.

Speaking to NDTV, food safety campaigner Revant Himantsingka said, "I cannot comment on the specific chemicals. In general, most of them are okay in very tiny amounts but can cause an issue if they are in excess. And the problem is we do not know if they are present in excess in the food we are eating. Some of these places, because they are not tested often enough, put it in excess to make the cake look bright, beautiful and visually appealing."

Mr Himantsingka warned that the use of colouring agents and preservatives is not limited to cakes.

"People want the most colourful tomato and the most red apple, which may not exist in nature. To make them visually appealing, artificial colours and preservatives are added. A lot of packaged food contains titanium dioxide, which is also very concerning. It is allowed in India but banned in Europe and many Middle Eastern countries. So we need to be particular about everything we eat and regulatory bodies need to take stronger action," he added.

Some bakeries whose samples failed the safety test said they will change the colouring agents and send them for resampling.