Juna Akhara Saint Found Hanging In Haridwar Flat, Probe On: Police

A saint belonging to the Juna Akhara, residing in Shanti Bhavan located in the Kankhal police station area of Haridwar, was found dead, said the police on Sunday.

Manoj Nautiyal, Police Station Head, Kankhal Police Station while providing information about the incident, said that the police received information about the incident from Shanti Bhavan's apartment in Haridwar.

"The saint around 70 years old identified as Sureshanand was found hanging from the flat in Shanti Bhavan's apartment in Haridwar. He had been living in rent at the flat for the past 5-6 months," said the official.

The official said that upon receiving the information, the police reached the spot, cut open the outer gate, recovered the body and sent it to the district hospital for a post-mortem examination.

"When we reached the spot, the gate was locked from inside. The fire service team and the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team were called. Upon cutting open the door, we found a baba, approximately 70 years old and he was found hanging from a fan," said the official.

The FSL team which was present at the scene collected evidence.

"Prima facie, it appears to be a suicide. He was a member of the Juna Akhara. The entire matter is being investigated," said the police.

Further details on the matter are awaited.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)