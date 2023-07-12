Jharkhand Man's Head Found 36 Hours After Torso Spotted 9 km Away

The police are yet to make arrests in the case (Representational)

The head of a man was found in Jharkhand's Hazaribag district on Tuesday, 36 hours after his torso was found 9 km away in a forest on Sunday evening, the police said.

The police are yet to identify the victim.

Following a massive search, the head was found in another forest nine kilometre away, the police said.

The head has been sent to the Sheikh Bhikhari Medical College and Hospital for examination. The body is being preserved at the mortuary of the hospital for identification, said Kumar Shibashish, the officer-in-charge of the Ichak police station.

No arrests have been made yet in connection with the case, he said.