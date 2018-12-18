Humanitarian Obligation To Give Refuge To Migrants: Mamata Banerjee

All India | | Updated: December 18, 2018 10:52 IST
Mamata Banerjee said her government would take care of migrants seeking shelter in Bengal


Kolkata: 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said today that it was a humanitarian obligation to give refuge to migrants.

On International Migrants Day, she stated that her government to the best of its abilities would take care of anyone seeking shelter in West Bengal.

"Today is International Migrants Day. It is our humanitarian obligation to give refuge to migrants. In #Bangla we will take care of anyone who seeks shelter in our state, to the best of our abilities," Ms Banerjee tweeted.

Ms Banerjee, who heads the Trinamool Congress, had been critical of the the BJP-led central government after over 40 lakh people were left out of the complete draft of Assam's National Register of Citizens (NRC).

She had also expressed her willingness that people whose names were not included in the list can come and stay in West Bengal.

International Migrants Day is observed on December 18 in accordance with Resolution 55/93 of the United Nations General Assembly, adopted on December 4, 2000.
 

