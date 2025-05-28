NDTV Explains: Everything About India's New 5th-Generation Stealth Fighter

The runway has been cleared - for a homemade fifth-generation stealth fighter that can vault India into an elite club, one of a few nations that can design and build next-gen combat aircraft.

In fact, that list is uber-exclusive; as of May 2025, only three other nations have fifth-gen fighters. The United States has the F-22 and F-35, China the J-20, and Russia the Su-57.

Advertisement - Scroll to continue

And on Tuesday India took the first step to join that club.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approved the 'execution model' for the multirole Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft, or AMCA, to be developed by the Bengaluru-based Aeronautical Development Agency, in cooperation with global industry partners, for the Air Force and Navy.

The initial cost is expected to be over Rs 15,000 crore and delivery by 2035.

So What Is The AMCA?

India's first fifth-gen fighter will be a single-seat twin-engine jet with advanced stealth coatings and internal weapons bays like those on US and Russian planes - the F-22, F-35, and Su-57.

It is expected to have an operational ceiling of 55,000 feet and carry 1,500kg in weapons in internal bays, with 5,500kg more externally. The AMCA will likely carry a further 6,500kg in fuel.

Reports indicate there will be two versions; the second will, India hopes, also have an indigenously developed engine, possibly more powerful than the US-made GE F414 in the first.

India's 5th-gen fighter jet project is expected to cost Rs 15,000 crore. Photo: pib.gov.in

Overall, this will be a supermanoeuvrable and stealthy multirole fighter jet.

What does that mean?

Well, supermanoeuvrable is the capacity of fighter jets to execute tactical movements.

These refer to changes in direction and angle-of-attack not possible with traditional aerodynamic techniques, i.e., ailerons, elevators, flaps, air brakes, rudders, etc.

Stealth is perhaps self-explanatory. It is basically the ability of the plane (or ship, submarine, or missile) relatively undetectable to radar or sonar or other detection methods.

And 'multirole' refers to the aircraft's ability to execute a variety of tactical mission parameters, including air superiority and ground strikes, and SEAD, or suppression of air defences.

But What Is A 5th-Gen Fighter?

There is no one definition, except to say it incorporates major tech developed in the first part of the 21st century and are, without exception, the most advanced fighter jets in operation.

Key, though, is the use of superior battlefield software that gives the pilot detailed information about the battle space and enemy combatants, as well as anything to might give them an edge.

Specifically, they have innovative avionics that can network with 'friendlies' for enhanced situational awareness and C3, or 'control, command, and communications' capabilities.

Other examples of such technologies include low-probability-of-intercept radar, which can simultaneously mask the aircraft's position while tracking or locking on to enemy targets.

And there's more.

A fifth-gen fighter's need to be supermanoeuvrable also means it has specially designed airframes, which are superlight and superstrong since they need to withstand tremendous G-force during battle movements and also remain intact during sustained supersonic flight.

India's AMCA ticks all of these boxes.

Reports say it will also have an 'electronic pilot' powered by AI for real-time decision-making, and an Integrated Vehicle Health Management system for 'predictive maintenance'.

So What Are Other 5th-Gen Fighters?

The US' F-22 and F-35, Russia's Su-57, and China's J-20.

Of these, the F-22, codenamed 'Raptor', was once seen as the 'ultimate killing machine'.

Conceived as the Cold War was winding down, it combines sustainable high speed, supermanoeuvrability and low-observable stealth, and is a fearsome rival to face.

Interestingly, the F-22 programme was almost cancelled.

The US has two 5th-gen stealth fighters - this is the F-22 'Raptor' (File).

The Barack Obama administration was reportedly on the verge of scrapping the initiative in 2008 since it was assumed that high-end, state-on-state conflicts were a thing of the past.

But with Russia developing advanced weaponry, including the S-400 missile defence system, and China modernising its forces too, the F-22 was dusted off and brought back to life.

Russia is pitching its Sukhoi Su-57 5th-gen stealth fighter jet to India (File)

And now the US also has the F-35, which is the most advanced fighter jet today.

It is also the most expensive; a recent report by the US government said it would take at least $1.7 trillion to purchase, operate and sustain the aircraft in its 66-year life cycle.

Perhaps because of that the US has offered the F-35 to India; in February, Donald Trump told reporters, "We're paving the way to ultimately provide India with F-35 stealth fighters..."

The Su-57 and J-20 are considered Russia and China's answers to these two jets.

Like the F-35, the Su-57 has also been offered to India.

The number of operational J-20 fighter jets with the Chinese Air Force is unclear (File)

There are whispers China has already developed a sixth-generation aircraft; in April NDTV reported Beijing seems to be testing two possible stealth fighters - the tailless, three-engine J-36 seen over Chengdu in December last year, and the J-50 with V-shaped wings and twin engines.

READ | Tri-Engine Setup, No Tail: Inside China's New 6th-Gen Fighter Jets

Aviation combat analysts believe China fast-tracking its sixth-gen fighter is in response to the US awarding Boeing a contract to build the F-47, its next-gen air superiority fighter.

Behind India's AMCA Bet

The AMCA greenlight underlines India's push to modernise its military, including weapons and equipment upgrades, after recent military tension with nuclear-armed Pakistan and China.

As part of those upgrades India, in April signed a Rs 63,000 crore deal to buy 26 Rafale-M fighter jets - i.e., the marine variants - from France's Dassault Aviation. To be delivered by 2031, these will replace aging Russian MiG29Ks. The Air Force already operates 36 Rafale-C fighters.

In addition, over the past decade, India has also launched an indigenously developed and built aircraft carrier, as well as warships and submarines, and tested long-range hypersonic missiles.

But Rajnath Singh has also promised at least $100 billion in fresh domestic military hardware contracts by 2033 to spur made-in India arms production, and bolster revenue from exports.

NDTV is now available on WhatsApp channels. Click on the link to get all the latest updates from NDTV on your chat.