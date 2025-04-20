Tri-Engine Setup, No Tail: Inside China's New Sixth-Generation Fighter Jets

China appears to be fast-tracking its push for air superiority, with new footage and images showing two stealth aircraft under testing - sixth-generation fighter prototypes.

The first jet, seen flying over Chengdu on December 26 is believed to be the J-36, developed by Chengdu Aircraft Corporation. It features a tailless design and a rare three-engine setup.

China's next-gen J-36 fighter completes its second test flight



This suspected 6th-generation stealth fighter is said to feature three turbofan engines for improved performance pic.twitter.com/yCWAmuWfPl — RT (@RT_com) March 17, 2025

Another prototype, reportedly built by Shenyang Aircraft Corporation and possibly called J-50, was spotted the same day near a northern Chinese plant. This jet showed V-shaped wings and twin engines.

New images of China's 6th-generation fighter jet, developed by the Shenyang Aircraft Corporation (SAC).



The J-XDS (aka J-50). pic.twitter.com/o4YCMMHTqu — Clash Report (@clashreport) April 17, 2025

Analysts see the test flights as a message: China is narrowing the technology gap with the US, which recently awarded Boeing a contract to build the F-47 fighter under its Next Generation Air Dominance (NGAD) programme. A Navy variant deal is expected soon.

New footage & images of China's 6th-generation stealth fighter jet that made its first flight today pic.twitter.com/RuKpEKNFXu — Indo-Pacific News - Geo-Politics & Defense (@IndoPac_Info) December 26, 2024

While the Chinese jets are still in prototype phase - landing gear down, test probes visible - the pace since initial sixth-gen concept sightings in 2022 points to an aggressive development push.

Key Features Of China's New Jets

Tri-engine setup: May offer higher thrust and payload capacity, but also increases complexity and fuel consumption.

Stealth design: Tailless body reduces radar cross-section; however, it may sacrifice agility.

Cockpit speculation: Large enough to potentially accommodate two pilots, one possibly for drone control.

Possible missions: Hypersonic missile strikes on key US bases like Guam, Japan, and Hawaii.

AI and UAV integration: No confirmation yet, but expected to follow US lead in combining manned jets with Collaborative Combat Aircraft (CCA) for extended reach and combat efficiency.

Analysts suggest that the release of this footage is China's way of signaling its rapid progress in fighter development and showcasing its capabilities to the world, especially to the US. The aircraft appears to be in early testing, as indicated by the landing gear down and a flight data probe.

"What is perhaps more interesting is that China decided to make these test flights public, and the timing of those releases," Kelly Grieco, a senior fellow at the Stimson Centre, told South China Morning Post. "Coming on the heels of [Donald] Trump's re-election win, these public demonstrations seem an attempt to signal to Washington that China is a modern military power."

Joint sixth-generation fighter projects are underway in other countries - Britain, Japan, and Italy are collaborating on the Global Combat Air Programme, while France, Germany, and Spain are working on the Future Combat Air System.

Experts warn that China's sixth-gen fighters are still in conceptual and testing stages. Engine performance, software development, and overall integration of systems remain hurdles. Kelly Grieco noted that the use of three engines might be compensating for the lack of a powerful single engine, like the WS-15, which is still maturing.

Yoon Suk-joon of the Korea Institute for Military Affairs called the development of a heavier fighter "retrogressive," arguing that global trends are moving toward smaller, agile fighters and drones.