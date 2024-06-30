Rohit Sharma's Team Given 'Life-Term' By UP Police After World Cup Win

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have announced their T20I retirements

The country witnessed euphoric celebrations last evening as Team India won the T20 World Cup, with fans flooding the streets carrying the Tricolour in their hands.

Social media was flooded with congratulatory messages and images of celebratory scenes as India edged past South Africa by seven runs in the final match of T20 World Cup 2024 at the Kensington Oval, Barbados to clinch an ICC title after 11 years.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian Cricket Team for bringing the ICC T20 World Cup "home in style", while President Droupadi Murmu commended their "never-say-die" spirit.

Uttar Pradesh police also joined the chorus to praise Team India's stunning win, but with a twist.."Breaking News: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South African hearts. Sentence: Lifelong love from a billion fanss,"the UP police posted on X - earlier known as X.

𝑩𝒓𝒆𝒂𝒌𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑵𝒆𝒘𝒔: Indian bowlers found guilty of breaking South African hearts.



𝑺𝒆𝒏𝒕𝒆𝒏𝒄𝒆: Lifelong love from a billion fans! ❤️🏏 #INDvSAFinal#T20WorldCupFinalpic.twitter.com/UPaCzgf6vm — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) June 29, 2024

Two of India's greatest ever cricketers - Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - announced their T20I retirements yesterday after the T20 World Cup win. While Kohli announced his retirement minutes after the historic triumph, India captain Rohit Sharma announced it in the official post match press conference.

The final match against South Africa was a nail-biter, with India defending a target of 176 runs. The Proteas, needing 30 runs from the last 30 deliveries, appeared to have the upper hand. However, India's bowlers, led by Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh, held their nerve in the crucial moments. Pandya, in particular, shone in the final over, successfully defending 16 runs and sealing a dramatic seven-run victory for India.