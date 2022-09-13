In Sachin Tendulkar's Bat Video, Woke Fans Spot A Problem

Sachin Tendulkar explaining how to clean the grip on a bat's handle

Former India cricketer and ace batsman Sachin Tendulkar's short masterclass on how to clean the grip on a bat's handle has landed the sportstar into hot water.

As the sportstar goes about demonstrating how to clean the grip in the Instagram video, woke fans were quick to point out that with the spigot open the cricketer was wasting a lot of water.

"Every drop is important. Open the tap as much as required and close it tight and right," ankurrajput, an Instagram user, quoted the batsman back to him from March this year.

"Mujhe lagta nahi hai ye koi sikhata hai (I don't think anybody teaches this)," says Tendulkar in the "how to" video.

"Bats & music a combo for a lifetime!" he captioned the post, as yesteryear songs also could be heard in the video.

However, fans noticed the running tap and the comments followed.

Save water, a user reminded him.

Don't waste water, said another with a laughing emoji.

"Sir, save water ka kya hua (Sir, what happened to save water), said yet another, reminding him that he was once the brand ambassador for the Mumbai Civic Body's 'Save Water' campaign.

"Sir Please don't water too much," added another.

"Save water paaji, don't misuse it," said yet another.

Tendulkar is currently playing in the ongoing Road Safety World Series T20 tournament. He is the captain of India Legends - one of the eight teams in the competition.