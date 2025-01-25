Explained: How India Became A Republic On January 26, 1950

India is gearing up to celebrate its 76th Republic Day on Sunday, January 26, when the iconic Republic Day parade, featuring tableaux from different states and contingents of the Indian armed forces, will take place in the national capital.

India became an independent nation on August 15, 1947, ending nearly 200 years of British rule. But it got its Constitution on January 26, 1950.

How India Became A Republic In 1950?

In India's rich history, the transition towards a sovereign, democratic republic on January 26, 1950 stands as a landmark moment. But 20 years before this, the Congress party, in 1929, declared 'Purna Swaraj' and rejected the dominion status proposed by the British rulers.

As the vision for a sovereign and democratic nation gained momentum, this ultimately led to the demand for a Constitution encapsulating India's ethos.

Its genesis can further be traced back to 1920. This was the time when the first general elections took place to elect members to the inaugural bicameral central legislature, which had two houses, as well as the provincial councils.

Post Independence

Even after India became an independent nation on August 15, 1947, its association with the British crown continued as the Government of India Act of 1935 was governing it.

Changes were brought in. A drafting committee was set up under the chairmanship of Dr BR Ambedkar, whose efforts resulted in the establishment of the Constitution of India that came into effect on January 26, 1950.

Besides Dr Ambedkar, this committee also included K.M. Munshi, Muhammed Saadulah, Gopala Swami Ayyangar, Alladi Krishnaswamy Iyer, N Madhava Rao (who replaced BL Mitter), and TT Krishnamachari (who replaced DP Khaitan).

January 26, 1950, marks a major milestone in India's rich history since it saw the Constitution of India replacing the colonial-era Government of India Act of 1935.

This led to the birth of the Indian Republic, while Dr Rajendra Prasad assumed the presidency.

The preamble of the newly-drafted Indian Constitution read, "We, the people of India having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a sovereign socialist secular democratic republic and to secure to all its citizens: justice, liberty, equality and fraternity".

The significance of this date lies not only in the adoption of the Indian Constitution but also in the country cutting ties with the British Empire.