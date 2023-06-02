Headless Body Of A Woman Found In Travel Bag Near Mumbai Seashore

The body was of a 25 to 30-year-old woman, police said. (file)

An unidentified woman's headless body was found stuffed in a travel bag at a seashore near Mumbai on Friday morning. The body, discovered around 8 am at Bhayandar West in the Thane district of Maharashtra, was of a 25 to 30-year-old woman, police have said, adding that they have launched an investigation to identify the victim.

The body was further cut into two pieces, and there are tattoos of a trishul (trident) and the initials 'Om' in Hindi on her arms, police said. The woman was wearing a T-shirt.

The Uttan Sagri police station is trying to determine whether the bag with the body was washed ashore from somewhere else, or was thrown there itself.