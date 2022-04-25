BJP Skips All-Party Meet On Loudspeakers Row In Maharashtra

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray also announced that he would not be attending the meeting.

The Maharashtra BJP leaders today decided to skip the all-party meeting called by the Shiv Sena-led state government amid the growing tensions between the two parties.

The meeting was called by Maharashtra Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil to discuss the ongoing row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa and the use of loudspeakers at religious sites in the state.

Earlier today, a BJP delegation consisting of five party MLAs met the Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla in New Delhi and submitted a detailed report on the attack on former Lok Sabha MP Kirit Somaiya allegedly by Shiv Sena workers in Maharashtra last week.

"We had a detailed discussion with the Union Home Secretary on the situation in Maharashtra. He assured us that he is looking into the incident and if necessary a special team from Delhi will be sent to Maharashtra," Mr Somaiya said.

The memorandum submitted by the delegation stated that Mr Somaiya on April 23 was assaulted by 70-80 activists of Shiv Sena outside Khar police station.

Apart from the BJP, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) Chief Raj Thackeray also announced that he would not be attending the meeting.

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray had made a strong pitch for removing loudspeakers from mosques earlier this month. Mr Thackeray had said that if the state government did not remove the high-decibel loudspeakers from mosques before May 3, MNS workers will play the Hanuman Chalisa in front of mosques.

Over the last few days, political temperatures in the state have heated up sparked by Mr Thackeray's remarks.

On Sunday, the Maharashtra Home Minister alleged that efforts were on by some people to create an atmosphere conducive for the imposition of President's Rule in the state.

He made the comments after the arrest of Independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA husband Ravi Rana in connection with their announcement to recite Hanuman Chalisa outside the residence of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut also had recently alleged that the BJP was behind the demands for removing loudspeakers from mosques and reciting Hanuman Chalisa.

He said that intelligence inputs suggest that a conspiracy is underway to create communal tension in Maharashtra and recommend President's Rule, dismissing the tripartite Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government.