Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Case Live: UP Court Order On Fresh Hearing Today

This is a complex and sensitive matter, the Supreme Court had said

A Varanasi court will decide today whether to hear first the Hindu petitioners' plea to invite objections to the Gyanvapi mosque filming report or the Muslim side's case that the writ is not maintainable.

The Supreme Court, hearing a petition challenging the filming of Varanasi's Gyanvapi mosque, had said on Friday that the case will be heard by an experienced judge in Uttar Pradesh.

The Supreme Court had also stressed that the "need for fraternity between communities and need for peace is topmost" for the court.

Early last week, lawyers representing Hindu petitioners claimed that a 'Shivling' was found during the videography survey of the Gyanvapi mosque-Shringar Gauri complex. The claim was disputed by the mosque committee members who said it was part of the water fountain mechanism in the wazookhana reservoir, used by devotees to perform ritual ablutions before offering namaz. The district court had then ordered the sealing of the 'wazookhana'.

The Supreme Court had directed the Varanasi court on Tuesday to ensure the protection of the area where the 'Shivling' is claimed to have been found, but without impeding "religious observances".

Here are the LIVE updates on the Varanasi's Gyanvapi Mosque Case:

