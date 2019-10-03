2 Gujarat Women Run Backward For 13 Hours, Eye Guinness Record

2 Gujarat women run backward for women empowerment, say PM Modi's words inspired them.

Two women from Gujarat ran backward for 53 km on Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary. The sisters-in-law ran for 13 hours straight and are now eyeing Guinness World Record.

Dressed in running gear, Twinkle Thakar and Swati Thakar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message on women empowerment inspired them to take this step and they also wanted to encourage other women to come forward and showcase their skills.

The women started off their run from Bardoli, around 270 km from Ahmedabad, at 5 pm on Tuesday and finished it the next day at 9 pm in Dandi. The women are attempting for a place in the Guinness World Record and have sent footage of their run to the world body.

"At first we were not confident about completing the task, but then our family members motivated us. Our aim was to motivate women to come forward and showcase their skills. Each woman has some qualities, they just need someone's support to come forward," said Twinkle Thakar.

Her sister-in-law Swati Thakar said that PM Modi's words inspired him.

"Our Prime Minister is running programs on women empowerment. This task was in line with these programs. Every woman is special, they just need to come forward and show their skills to the people," said Swati Thakar.

During his monthly radio programme Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged the country to recognise, celebrate, honour and felicitate the country's daughters through public ceremonies and on social media through BharatKiLaxmi campaign.

He also urged masses to share achievements of daughters and daughters-in-law on social media with the hashtag #BharatkiLaxmi similar to the mega global campaign #SelfieWithDaughter.

