Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani Gets Bail In Case Of 'Assault' On Policewoman

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has been granted bail by a court in Assam

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani has been granted bail by a court in Assam in a case of alleged assault on a policewoman.

Mr Mevani was re-arrested in the alleged assault case on April 25 just after he was granted bail by another court in Assam in a case over tweets on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The MLA was accused of "assaulting and outraging" the modesty of a woman police officer in the new case against him.

Mr Mevani was first arrested on Thursday last from Gujarat's Palanpur by a team of Assam Police after a local BJP leader from Assam's Kokrajhar filed a complaint against him. Mr Mevani - an arch critic of PM Modi - has called his arrest "vendetta politics by the PMO (Prime Minister's Office)".

"It is a conspiracy by the BJP and the RSS. They did this to tarnish my image. They have been doing this systematically. They did it to Rohit Vemula, they did it to Chandrasekhar Azad, now they are targeting me," Mr Mevani told reporters on the day he got bail in the tweets case.

In the tweets case, the 41-year-old was charged with criminal conspiracy, offence related to place of worship, outraging religious feelings, and provocation that might lead to breach of peace.