Gujarat High Court Chief Justice's iPhones Get Stolen At Wedding, Case Filed

Two iPhones belonging to Gujarat High Court Chief Justice Sunita Agarwal were stolen at a wedding ceremony she attended in Dehradun on January 26.

In his complaint with Dehradun police, Gujarat High Court Registrar General Moolchand Tyagi said the incident took place at Foothill Garden on New Masuri Road in Malsi between 4.45pm and 5.15pm.

"Even after the search by local police, nothing has been searched out so far... I request you to kindly register the complaint and take necessary action to recover the stolen mobile phones of Her Ladyship. I am willing to cooperate fully with the investigation," Mr Tyagi said.

He also provided details of the phone models and their contact numbers.

On the basis of the complaint, police said they have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under section 303 (2) - deal with theft - of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act and a probe is underway.