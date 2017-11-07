NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketLifestyleHealthFoodTechAutoAppsTrainsArtWeddings
In Gujarat, Election Commission Seizes Over Rs 20 Lakh Cash, Gold

The Election Commission seized 24.38 kg of gold in the form of jewellery and bullion along with 3.08 lakh litres of liquour from the state.

All India | | Updated: November 07, 2017 16:35 IST
Gold worth Rs 7.33 crore was seized in poll-bound Gujarat (File Photo)

New Delhi:  The Election Commission (EC) on Tuesday said that it has seized over Rs 20 lakh in cash and gold worth Rs 7.33 crore in poll-bound Gujarat.

In a statement, the poll panel said the total amount of cash was recovered until November 5. 

It also recovered 3,650 pound sterling from the Prime Minister's home-state.

The EC also seized 24.38 kg of gold in the form of jewellery and bullion along with 3.08 lakh litres of liquour from the state.

Voting for 182 seats in Gujarat will be held in two phases -- December 9 and 14. Counting of votes will take place on December 18.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

