Government Staffer Arrested For Allegedly Sharing Secret G20 Info With Pak

The police arrested the accused from Crossings Republik in Ghaziabad (Representational)

A temporary staffer of the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has been arrested for allegedly sharing details of G-20 meetings and other confidential information with an unidentified person in Pakistan. The Ghaziabad Police arrested the man, Naveen Pal, on charges of espionage based on information by the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Mr Pal allegedly shared confidential information through WhatsApp with a woman he met on social media. The virtual phone number associated with the woman's WhatsApp account appeared to be from Bareilly in UP, officials said. However, the IP address was traced to Karachi in Pakistan, they added.

The accused allegedly shared multiple pieces of intelligence about India, MEA documents, and details of G-20 meetings with a person in Karachi through WhatsApp, officials said.

The documents recovered from Mr Pal's phone were marked as "secret", they added.

A woman from Rajasthan's Alwar is under the radar of the investigative agency over her financial transactions with Mr Pal on an UPI platform.

Naveen Pal is being questioned by the Ghaziabad Police and officials of the IB.