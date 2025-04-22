Gold Prices Soar Amid Market Turbulence, Cross Rs 1 Lakh Per 10 Grams

Gold prices have crossed Rs 1 lakh for 10 grams in India as the yellow metal witnesses a record rally driven by uncertainties in global markets. Pure gold, those of 24 carats, now cost more than Rs 10,000 for a gram in all major cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, and Chennai.

Gold Price In Different Cities

24-carat gold costs about Rs 10,150 per gram in Delhi and its neighbouring cities Gurugram and Noida, according to goodreturns.com. But pure gold is not used in jewellery, and it may not be accounted for while calculating jewellery prices. For 22 carats, the price is a bit lower, around Rs 9,305 per gram. In Mumbai and Kolkata, the prices are marginally lower. While 24-carat gold costs Rs 10,135 per gram, 22-carat gold costs Rs 9,290.

Here are the prices of gold for 1 gram (24 carats) in different Indian cities

Delhi: Rs 10,150

Noida: Rs 10,135

Gurugram: Rs 10,135

Mumbai: Rs 10,135

Chennai: Rs 10,135

Bengaluru: Rs 10,135

Kolkata: Rs 10,135

Source: Goodreturns.com

Gold, which has long been a symbol of wealth, holds cultural significance in India. Indian celebrations are incomplete without gold. The yellow metal makes Indian feel secured, they believe it would help overcome financial challenges during turbulent times. It acts as a hedge for investors.