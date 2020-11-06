"Our Time To Smile, Mamata Banerjee's Rule Will End": Amit Shah In Bengal

Amit Shah concluded his 2-day trip in Bengal today

Mamata Banerjee's rule in Bengal will end and it will be the BJP's turn to smile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Friday evening at the conclusion of a two-day visit to boost the party ahead of state elections early next year. Mr Shah appealed to voters in the state to give "one chance to the Modi government for development".

"We will form the government in Bengal with over 200 seats. It is our time to smile because Trinamool Congress rule will end and the BJP will come to power. This is the will of the people of Bengal," he said.

"You have given opportunity to the Congress, Left and Trinamool. Give one to us. We promise to build 'shonar Bangla (golden Bengal) in five years," Mr Shah said, adding, "We will stop ghuspeti (inflitration) in Bengal, secure borders. Bengal has to choose between parivarvaad (dynastic politics) and vikasvaad (development)."

Mr Shah hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her government, accusing them of failing to meet the expectations of the Bengali people, and repeating his claims from Thursday - that he sensed "massive public anger" against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

"There is anger among the people of Bengal. I saw that people felt the BJP can change the scene in Bengal. More than welcoming us, I could see anger against the Trinamool in them," Mr Shah said.

The Home Minister, who yesterday set the BJP in Bengal an ambitious target - win 200 of 294 Assembly seats in the forthcoming election - also accused the Mamata Banerjee government of deliberately preventing central government welfare schemes from helping the people of the state.

Mr Shah also targeted the Chief Minister over crimes against women and the failure of her government to ensure the people of Bengal benefitted from Ayushman Bharat and the PM-KISAN scheme.



