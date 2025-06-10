Gajar Halwa To Aamras, Here's What Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Is Carrying To ISS

Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, an Indian Air Force pilot and astronaut, is all set to make history by becoming the second Indian to fly into space. He will lift off for the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, June 11, for the Axiom-4 mission aboard the SpaceX rocket and Crew Dragon. He, along with three other astronauts, will launch from the Kennedy Space Centre in Florida at 8:00 am ET (5:30 pm IST) after being postponed by a day due to unfavourable weather conditions.

Amidst the excitement for the mission, a family member of Shukla revealed that he will be carrying a few Indian delicacies, including aamras, moong dal halwa, and gajar halwa, with him. "Since Indian food is high on spices, he wasn't getting the permission to carry them. But finally, they did allow a few varieties," his sister, Suchi Shukla, a science teacher in Lucknow, said as per NDTV Profit.

"He is a fitness-freak and highly into yoga, so I am sure he will balance it," she added.

Shubhanshu Shukla, or 'Shux' as he is fondly known, will head the ISS aboard SpaceX's Dragon spacecraft. He will fly with three other astronauts - Dr Peggy Whitson from the United States as mission commander, Slawosz Uznanski-Wisniewski from Poland, and Tibor Kapu from Hungary, both serving as mission specialists - as part of the Indo-US mission.

As a pilot, Shukla will assist with launching, docking and re-entry procedures. On board the ISS, he will conduct seven India-specific experiments in space. These include studying 'water bears' - microscopic organisms - to understand how living things adapt to microgravity.

The crew will spend up to 14 days conducting over 60 science experiments across areas like materials science, biology and Earth observations. "This will be the most research and science-related activities conducted on an Axiom Space mission aboard the International Space Station to date, underscoring the mission's global significance and collaborative nature to advance microgravity research in low-Earth orbit (LEO)," Axiom Space said on its website.

The 39-year-old is the youngest among the four astronaut designates trained under India's Gaganyaan program. An alumnus of the National Defence Academy, he was commissioned into the IAF on June 17, 2006, in the fighter stream. A decorated Fighter Combat Leader and Test Pilot, he has logged approximately 2,000 hours of flying experience across a wide range of aircraft, including the Su-30 MKI, MiG-21, MiG-29, Jaguar, Hawk, Dornier, and An-32.